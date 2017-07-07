Police Search for Truck That Nearly Hit Pedestrian | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Police Search for Truck That Nearly Hit Pedestrian

Police believe the vehicle targeted a specific pedestrian in this morning's incident.

By Eli Maroney

    Police Search for Truck That Nearly Hit Pedestrian
    Hampstead Police Department

    Police in Hampstead, New Hampshire, are searching for a truck they believe targeted a specific person when it nearly ran over a pedestrian Friday morning.

    The truck is believed to be a maroon or brown GMC or Chevy with a dog crate in back.

    The vehicle was driving recklessly on Maple Avenue Friday morning when it narrowly missed an unidentified pedestrian. The incident remains under investigation.

    Anyone with tips is asked to call the Hampstead Police Department at (603) 329-5700.

    Published 2 hours ago

