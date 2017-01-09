Police in Boston are searching for three men who they say robbed a gas station in Roslindale on Monday night.

The robbery happened at about 8:20 p.m. at the Alfa Auto Fuel on Washington Street.

Police said one of the three robbers was armed with a gun.

One officer who responded to the scene tried running after the men and fired one shot during the chase.

Police said no one was shot or hurt during the incident but the robbers are still on the run.

Anyone with information is urged to call Boston Police.