A man has been arrested in connection with a Sunday morning robbery at a Danvers fast food restaurant, according to Massachusetts State Police.



Police were called to the McDonald's on Route 114 at 8:15 a.m. after the armed suspect fled the scene in a vehicle.

Authorities said a responding officer had spotted the suspect and began to chase him but he crashed at the nearby Ferncroft Rotary and took off.

The Massachusetts State Police Air Wing and K9 crews were sent in to search the area. The suspect, who has not yet been identified, was found a few hours later.