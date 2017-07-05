Police Searching for 'Armed and Dangerous' Murder Suspect

Lewis H. Starkey III is wanted in connection with a shooting death in Wendell, Massachusetts. He is believed to be driving a red 2013 Lincoln MKX with Vermont plate QLTMKR.

A Massachusetts man considered armed and dangerous is being sought by state and local police in connection with a murder that occurred overnight Wednesday.

A warrant has been issued for Lewis H. Starkey III for murder, assault to murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. He is believed to be driving a red 2013 Lincoln MKX with Vermont plate QLTMKR.

Police in Wendell said they responded to West Street around midnight for a report of a woman who had been shot by a man with a shotgun. The 48-year-old woman later died. Her son told police that his mother knew the man.

According to WWLP, Starkey later traveled to Chicopee, where he allegedly fired a shotgun at a worker at a trucking company he worked for. The worker was behind glass and suffered only minor injuries due to the broken glass. Starkey fled the scene.

"At this time, the suspect is still on the run," Chicopee police spokesman Mike Wilk told WWLP. "He is to be considered to be armed and dangerous. If you see the suspect, immediately dial 911 and give the information. DO NOT approach this party."



Anyone who sees Starkey is asked to call 911 or 508-820-2121.