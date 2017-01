A man was hospitalized on Tuesday evening after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Attleboro, Massachusetts, police said.

Officers responded to the crash at the intersection of North Main and Peck streets at 5:36 p.m. where the victim was in the road.

The man, who has not been identified, was transported to Rhode Island Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said they are searching for the driver of the vehicle.