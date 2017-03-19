Police Searching for Harvard Square Tip Jar Thief | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Police Searching for Harvard Square Tip Jar Thief

Employees believe the tip jar had about $15 at the time of the theft.

By Rachel McKnight

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Cambridge police need help finding this woman who stole a tip jar from a coffee shop in Harvard Square.

    (Published 7 minutes ago)

    Cambridge police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman accused of stealing a coffee shop tip jar.

    Officials say a woman entered a coffee shop in Cambridge just before 3:30 p.m. on March 5 and asked for a cup of hot water. When the employee turned around the suspect took the jar and smuggled it into her coat.

    Surveillance video caught the entire exchange on camera.

    Employees believe the tip jar had about $15 at the time of the theft.

    To help prevent the business from being targeted police are not revealing the name of the shop, only its Harvard Square location.

    Anyone who recognizes the woman in the video is encouraged to contact the Cambridge Police Department.

    Published 28 minutes ago | Updated 11 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices