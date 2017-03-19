Police Searching for Harvard Square Tip Jar Thief

Cambridge police need help finding this woman who stole a tip jar from a coffee shop in Harvard Square.

Cambridge police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman accused of stealing a coffee shop tip jar.

Officials say a woman entered a coffee shop in Cambridge just before 3:30 p.m. on March 5 and asked for a cup of hot water. When the employee turned around the suspect took the jar and smuggled it into her coat.

Surveillance video caught the entire exchange on camera.

Employees believe the tip jar had about $15 at the time of the theft.

To help prevent the business from being targeted police are not revealing the name of the shop, only its Harvard Square location.

Anyone who recognizes the woman in the video is encouraged to contact the Cambridge Police Department.