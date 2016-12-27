Police Searching for Man Who Robbed Saugus Bank | NECN
Police Searching for Man Who Robbed Saugus Bank

Man fled North Shore Bank with undisclosed amount of cash

    Police are searching for the man they say robbed a bank on Tuesday in Saugus, Massachusetts.

    Officers responded to North Shore Bank at the intersection of Broadway and Lynn Fells Parkway at 5:30 p.m., where the man had passed a note to a teller.

    Police said after receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, the man fled on foot down Lynn Fells Parkway toward the Target store.

    The man, captured on surveillance, appears to be in his early to mid-twenties. He is described as approximately 5 feet 8 inches, between 160-170 pounds with facial hair. The man was wearing dark clothing at the time of the robbery.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact Saugus Police at 781-233-1740.

