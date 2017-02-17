Sister Loretta Ciccarelli, 79, was last seen Thursday night

An elderly nun suffering from dementia has been reported missing in Fitchburg, Massachusetts, according to police.

Fitchburg police say Sister Loretta Ciccarelli, 79, was last seen around 9 p.m. Thursday.

Sister Loretta was last seen wearing a gray bathrobe, blue pajamas and glasses. She may be driving a purple/maroon 2016 Toyota Rav4 with a Massachusetts license plate reading PC 4KE174.

Police add that Sister Loretta has no short-term memory.

If you see her, you're asked to call Fitchburg police at 978-345-4355, Fitchburg detectives at 978-345-9650 or 911.