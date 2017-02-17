An elderly nun suffering from dementia has been reported missing in Fitchburg, Massachusetts, according to police.
Fitchburg police say Sister Loretta Ciccarelli, 79, was last seen around 9 p.m. Thursday.
Sister Loretta was last seen wearing a gray bathrobe, blue pajamas and glasses. She may be driving a purple/maroon 2016 Toyota Rav4 with a Massachusetts license plate reading PC 4KE174.
Police add that Sister Loretta has no short-term memory.
If you see her, you're asked to call Fitchburg police at 978-345-4355, Fitchburg detectives at 978-345-9650 or 911.
