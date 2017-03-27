Rescuers Continue Search for Missing Plainville, Conn. Man

Rescuers continue to search for a missing Plainville man in the wooded areas off North Mountain Road in New Britain after he did not return home Saturday.

Police have identified the missing person as a 64-year-old Arthur Williams. Authorities believe Williams went hiking Saturday. They describe Williams as an experienced hiker and say he was last seen wearing jeans, a camouflage army style jacket, a black backpack and holding ski poles or walking sticks.

Williams was last seen walking west on North Mountain Road in New Britain in the area of Pinnacle Mountain near the Metacomet Trail around noon Saturday.

According to authorities, the man's family said he has been known to hike in the area, but has not gone this long without coming back before.

A Connecticut State Police helicopter was called in to assist Plainville police with the search Sunday afternoon.

Police suspended the search when it became too dark to search Sunday and will start to look again Monday morning.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Williams is asked to contact the Plainville Police Department at 860-747-1616.