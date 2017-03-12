Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the man they say was caught on surveillance taking packages from an apartment building in Quincy.

The man was captured taking the packages from a Fayette Street building on March 9 and February 27. Police said both incidents took place during the daytime.

The man is about 40 years of age and has a thin build. He was wearing a dark hoodie, blue jeans and an Oakland Raiders hat in one of the thefts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Quincy Police at 617-745-5765.