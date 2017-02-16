A suspect in Norwood, Massachusetts, attempted to break into a store using a boulder.

Suspect Attempts to Break Into Store with Boulder

Police in Norwood, Massachusetts, are searching for a suspect who attempted to break into a store with a large boulder.

According to police, the suspect was seen on surveillance video on Friday around 3 a.m. attempting to break into Pam's Market on Pleasant Street.

The suspect appears to be a white male with a tall, thin build.

On the video the suspect can be seen lifting a 10-pound boulder numerous times and attempting to break the store window with the boulder but was unsuccessful.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the department.