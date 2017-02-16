Police in Norwood, Massachusetts, are searching for a suspect who attempted to break into a store with a large boulder.
According to police, the suspect was seen on surveillance video on Friday around 3 a.m. attempting to break into Pam's Market on Pleasant Street.
The suspect appears to be a white male with a tall, thin build.
On the video the suspect can be seen lifting a 10-pound boulder numerous times and attempting to break the store window with the boulder but was unsuccessful.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact the department.
