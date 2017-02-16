Police Searching for Suspect Who Attempted to Break Into Store With a Boulder in Norwood, Massachusetts | NECN
The suspect was spotted on surveillance video

By Caitlin Fichtel

    A suspect in Norwood, Massachusetts, attempted to break into a store using a boulder.

    Police in Norwood, Massachusetts, are searching for a suspect who attempted to break into a store with a large boulder.

    According to police, the suspect was seen on surveillance video on Friday around 3 a.m. attempting to break into Pam's Market on Pleasant Street.

    The suspect appears to be a white male with a tall, thin build.

    On the video the suspect can be seen lifting a 10-pound boulder numerous times and attempting to break the store window with the boulder but was unsuccessful.

    Police are asking anyone with information to contact the department.

