Massachusetts police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a bat attack on another man in Chelsea on Saturday morning.

Police said officers were called to 85 Congress Ave. at 7:45 a.m. where the victim was found.

The victim, whose identification is being withheld, was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital with serious injuries.

Witnesses told police the assailant fled the scene on foot after the attack. He was wearing a camouflage jacket.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Chelsea Police at 617-466-4800.