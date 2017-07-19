Massachusetts police are searching for three men who allegedly assaulted and robbed a woman in her Watertown apartment, a short time after she left a night club in Boston.

Police said the 25-year-old victim was leaving Cure Lounge by herself early Monday morning when one man offered to help her find her car, then drive her back to her apartment in Watertown.

When the woman agreed, one of the man's friends allegedly followed in a separate vehicle with a third man without her knowing.

Police said when the woman and the man arrived to her apartment, she was assaulted by all three men. The suspects then stole her credit cards and $15,000 worth of her belongings before they fled the scene.

The suspects, who were captured on surveillance, tried to use the victim's credit cards at several stores in Dorchester, Boston and Walpole, according to police.

Authorities believe the men may be driving a light colored sedan.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Watertown Police.