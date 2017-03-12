Police in New Hampshire are investigating a shooting that took place early Sunday morning outside of a restaurant in Salem.

According to the Salem Police Facebook page, witnesses told authorities that several people had been involved in a fight in the parking lot of a restaurant on South Broadway at 3:29 a.m. Witnesses told police that a man had discharged a firearm several times and that a male victim left the scene bloody in a vehicle.

Police said shell casings and blood were found at the scene. So far, neither the victim or suspect has been located.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Salem Police at 603-893-1911.