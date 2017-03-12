Police Searching for Victim, Shooter After Fight Outside New Hampshire Restaurant | NECN
WEATHER ALERT: 
Blizzard and Storm Watch Issued
logo_necn_2x
New Hampshire

New Hampshire

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Police Searching for Victim, Shooter After Fight Outside New Hampshire Restaurant

By Melissa Buja

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Police in New Hampshire are investigating a shooting that took place early Sunday morning outside of a restaurant in Salem.

    According to the Salem Police Facebook page, witnesses told authorities that several people had been involved in a fight in the parking lot of a restaurant on South Broadway at 3:29 a.m. Witnesses told police that a man had discharged a firearm several times and that a male victim left the scene bloody in a vehicle.

    Police said shell casings and blood were found at the scene. So far, neither the victim or suspect has been located.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact Salem Police at 603-893-1911.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 3 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices