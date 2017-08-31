Authorities are continuing to investigate the shooting death of 16-year-old Tenzin Kunkhyen.

Two days after a 16-year-old boy was shot to death in Somerville, Massachusetts, authorities have announced they are looking for a 17-year-old boy in connection to the killing.

The victim, identified as Tenzin Kunkhyen of Malden, was shot and killed inside a home at 14 Farragut Ave. home around 5 p.m. Tuesday. Thursday, Middlesex County District Attorney confirmed police are seeking Jonathan Perry, noting that 14 Farragut Ave. is his last known address.

Perry is described as being about 5'9 and 120 pounds with green eyes. He was last seen clean-shaven with shoulder-length hair.

According to the DA's office, he may have recently visited Malden and North Andover.

Because Perry is just 17, authorities would not release any further information about him.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police at (508) 820-2121.