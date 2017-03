Police in Augusta, Maine are asking for help finding a 54-year-old man who went missing earlier this month.

According to WCSH-TV, Scott Milliken was last seen March 2 around 8 p.m. when he made plans to meet with a friend and never showed.

Watch Live Monster Winter Storm Blasts Greater Boston

His cell phone and other personal belongings were found back at his home on Water Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 207-626-2370.