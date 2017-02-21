Police Seek Help Finding Missing New Hampshire Teen

New Hampshire police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing teenager last seen Tuesday afternoon in Exeter.

Police said Allison "Ally" Robinson, 16, left Exeter High School at 4 p.m. and was last seen around 4:30 p.m. on Chapman Way, near the Epping border.

Robinson is a Stratham resident.

She is described as 5 feet three inches tall, 110 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Robinson was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt with black leggings. She had a grey backpack with her.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Exeter Police at 603-772-1212 or Stratham Police at 603-778-9691.