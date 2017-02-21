Police Seek Help Finding Missing New Hampshire Teen | NECN
New Hampshire

New Hampshire

Police Seek Help Finding Missing New Hampshire Teen

Allison "Ally" Robinson left Exeter High School on Tuesday afternoon and was last seen on Chapman Way

By Melissa Buja

    New Hampshire police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing teenager last seen Tuesday afternoon in Exeter.

    Police said Allison "Ally" Robinson, 16, left Exeter High School at 4 p.m. and was last seen around 4:30 p.m. on Chapman Way, near the Epping border.

    Robinson is a Stratham resident.

    She is described as 5 feet three inches tall, 110 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Robinson was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt with black leggings. She had a grey backpack with her.

    Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Exeter Police at 603-772-1212 or Stratham Police at 603-778-9691.

    Published 25 minutes ago | Updated 22 minutes ago

