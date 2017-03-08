Police are looking to identify a man after an assault in an East Boston neighborhood on Monday evening.

Authorities said a woman was on Brooks Street at about 6:30 p.m. when a man allegedly indecently assaulted her as she was entering a building. The man then fled on foot down the street and onto Condor Street.

The suspect is described as 18-25 years of age and five feet six inches tall. He was wearing a gray sweatshirt and khaki pants.

Around the same time, a woman who works at a local tow yard said a man came running into the lot. At first, workers thought he was being robbed, because he was frantically running.

"He was scared. But then we asked him to call the cops in Spanish and he was saying, 'no'," said the woman, who did not want to be identified. "It seems like he was trying to cut through, but the lot doesn't cut through."

A photo was captured of the man and now police are looking to speak with him.

In the meantime, police are urging women to be aware of their surroundings, keep their heads up and walk in groups.

Women in the neighborhood say they are already being extra vigilant.

"We always keep our eyes open for each other, try to watch, it's a little nerve wrecking right now," said resident Dottie Diechdue.

Anyone with any information on the man's identity is asked to contact detectives assigned to the Sexual Assault Unit at 617-343-4400.