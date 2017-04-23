MBTA Transit Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who they say assaulted a woman Thursday at the Lechmere Station in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Police said the woman was chaperoning 1st and 2nd grade children on the Green Line when she asked a man who got on at North Station to politely keep his dog away.

The man responded by using obscene language in front of the children while allegedly threatening to kill the victim. Police said he also bragged of "killing people" for less.

When the train stopped at Lechmere, police said the man physically assaulted the victim and left in the area of the Cambridge Side Galleria.

Anyone with information on the man's identity is asked to contact Transit Police at 617-222-1050.