Police Seek Man Who Robbed Methuen Bank With Firearm | NECN
Police Seek Man Who Robbed Methuen Bank With Firearm

By Melissa Buja

    Massachusetts police are searching for the man who they say robbed a bank Saturday morning in Methuen.

    The man was captured on surveillance at The Savings Bank on Burnham Road at 11:22 a.m.

    Police said a firearm was shown during the incident. It's unclear how much the robber got away with.

    The man is described as being 5'5" with a mustache. He was wearing black square glasses, a tan hat, a dark sweatshirt with hood and black shoes at the time of the robbery.

    Anyone with information on the man's identity is asked to contact Methuen Police at 978-983-8698.

    Published 21 minutes ago

