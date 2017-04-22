Massachusetts police are searching for the man who they say robbed a bank Saturday morning in Methuen.

The man was captured on surveillance at The Savings Bank on Burnham Road at 11:22 a.m.

Police said a firearm was shown during the incident. It's unclear how much the robber got away with.

The man is described as being 5'5" with a mustache. He was wearing black square glasses, a tan hat, a dark sweatshirt with hood and black shoes at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information on the man's identity is asked to contact Methuen Police at 978-983-8698.