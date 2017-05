Police are searching for a missing 13-year-old Chicopee, Massachusetts, girl who was last seen Sunday and could be with a female in the area.

Maryam Abdulhussein was last seen at Bellamy Middle School with a gray hoodie, blue jeans and a black necklace. She is 4'11", has brown eyes and red hair.

She could possibly be with a female named "Cookie" in the Holyoke area.

Anyone with information should contact police at 413-594-1730.