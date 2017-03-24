Police Seek Missing Elderly Longmeadow, Mass. Man

Police in Longmeadow, Massachusetts are asking for help finding a missing 75-year-old man.

Robert Minalga was last heard from around 2:40 p.m., when he called his wife and said he was "on the highway."

Minalga sounded confused about where he was heading.

Officials determined the call came from central Massachusetts. Further attempts to contact him have been unsuccessful.

Minalga requires daily medication, which he does not have.

Minalga is believed to be operating a red 2013 Hyundai Veloster, which has a Massachusetts license plate of 9KG520.

He was last seen wearing a Boston Bruins baseball hat, a black jacket with a grey sweatshirt underneath and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.