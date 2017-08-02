Police Seek Missing Goat That Walked Off 'Goatscaping' Job - NECN
Police Seek Missing Goat That Walked Off 'Goatscaping' Job

    Police in Rhode Island are asking people to be on the lookout for a goat that wandered off a landscaping job.

    Warwick police say the goat, who goes by the names Sammy and Frank, turned up missing during a post-work head count on Tuesday. He is owned by The Goatscaping Company, based in Plympton, Massachusetts, which offers the ruminants as an alternative to herbicides in the management of vegetation.

    Police say he has one curly horn and is small, brown and generally "funny looking."

    Anyone who spots a goat roaming in the Warwick Neck area, or anywhere else in Warwick, is asked to call police.


    Published 49 minutes ago | Updated 47 minutes ago

