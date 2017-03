Police in Plympton, Massachusetts, are asking for help finding a missing 13-year-old girl.

Sydney Adams was last seen with Donald Johnson, 14, from Kingston.

Adams is 5'4", 120 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black pants and a white sweatshirt with "TEXAS" on the front.

A photo was not immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 781-585-3339.