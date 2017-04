Police in Lowell, Massachusetts, are looking for a missing pregnant woman who was last seen Monday night.

Kristina Jewell, 29, was last seen around 6 p.m. in the area of School and Branch streets.

She is 5'1, 140 pounds, has red hair and green eyes, and was last seen walking a small dog.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 978-937-3200.