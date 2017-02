Police are asking for the public's help as they search for a missing 16-year-old girl who may be in the area of Lynn, Massachusetts.

Amber Parks was last seen Feb. 5, according to Arlington police. She was wearing light blue jeans and a gray sweatshirt at the time.

Parks is described as 5'3" and 180 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information should call Arlington police at (781) 316-3900.