Police Seek Missing Unity, NH Teen Last Seen in Unknown Vehicle

By Tim Jones

    New Hampshire State Police
    Makenzie Bryant

    State police are asking for help locating a missing New Hampshire teenage girl who was last seen running toward an unknown vehicle.

    Makenzie Bryant, 17, of Unity was last seen Saturday night, when an unknown vehicle pulled up to her residence and she ran and got in.

    The vehicle is a blue/gray sedan with a possible New Hampshire license plate. The make or model of the vehicle is unknown.

    Bryant is 5'4", has dirty blond hair dyed partially black and hazel eyes.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 603-358-3333.

    Published 44 minutes ago | Updated 29 minutes ago

