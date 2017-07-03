Police Seek Missing Woman in Colchester, Vermont | NECN
Police Seek Missing Woman in Colchester, Vermont

By Tim Jones

    Police in Colchester, Vermont, are asking for the public's help locating a woman who went missing from a camp Sunday night.

    Cynthia Whalen, 52, was at a camp on Niquette Bay Road and wandered away around 11:20 p.m. The disappearance was reported to police after midnight.

    Whalen is 5'8", has blonde hair and was last seen wearing khaki-colored cargo-type shorts and a tan top.

    She has known medical issues.

    A picture of Whalen was not immediately available.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

