Police Seek Missing Woman in Colchester, Vermont

Police in Colchester, Vermont, are asking for the public's help locating a woman who went missing from a camp Sunday night.

Cynthia Whalen, 52, was at a camp on Niquette Bay Road and wandered away around 11:20 p.m. The disappearance was reported to police after midnight.

Whalen is 5'8", has blonde hair and was last seen wearing khaki-colored cargo-type shorts and a tan top.

She has known medical issues.

A picture of Whalen was not immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.