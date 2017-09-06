Police Seek North Reading Robbery Suspect

North Reading police are looking for the suspect who allegedly robbed a gas station Sunday evening.

Michael Tallini, 32, of North Reading, Massachusetts, is wanted in connection to the unarmed robbery at a Speedway gas station located at 231 Main St.

Police say the suspect entered the gas station just before 9 p.m. and left with an undetermined amount of money. He was last seen heading northbound on Main Street.

Tallini is described as a thin male with a tan complexion and a black beard, and speaks in a raspy voice. He is approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall.

He was allegedly last seen wearing a dark green hooded jacket with a stripe, blue jeans, sneakers and a baseball hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the North Reading Police Department at 978-664-3131.