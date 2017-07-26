This cat was shot by a handmade dart suspected to have been fired from a blowgun.

Police in Brockton, Massachusetts, are seeking the public's help in locating a person who shot a cat in the eye with a blowgun dart.

Brockton Animal Control responded to the Mulberry Street area on Sunday for a report of a cat that had been injured by a sharp object. The item turned out to be a homemade dart suspected to have been fired from a blowgun.

The cat was found to be suffering serious injuries as a result of the injury. A photo released by animal control showed the cat with a cut over its eye and severe swelling.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Brockton Animal Control at 508-580-7835.