Police in Brockton, Massachusetts, are seeking the public's help in locating a person who shot a cat in the eye with a blowgun dart.
Brockton Animal Control responded to the Mulberry Street area on Sunday for a report of a cat that had been injured by a sharp object. The item turned out to be a homemade dart suspected to have been fired from a blowgun.
The cat was found to be suffering serious injuries as a result of the injury. A photo released by animal control showed the cat with a cut over its eye and severe swelling.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Brockton Animal Control at 508-580-7835.
