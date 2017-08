Massachusetts police are searching for the hit-and-run driver who struck a woman in Westford Tuesday night.

Police said the victim was struck on Dunstable Road.

It's believed she was struck by a white pickup truck with orange lights.

Police said the victim's injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Westford Police.