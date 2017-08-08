Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a double homicide in Holyoke, Massachusetts, early Monday morning.

Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni said Ivan Ramos, 19, of Holyoke, is believed to be connected to a shooting that occurred in the area of 570 South Summer St. at 1:06 a.m.

Police arrived to the scene to find two victims dead on a second floor porch from apparent gunshot wounds.

They have been identified as Colin Hodges, 31, and Arnaldo Rentas, 37, both of Holyoke.

Investigators believe that the victims were visiting Ramos when he fired several shots before fleeing the scene.

Anyone with information on Ramos' whereabouts is asked to contact the Holyoke Police Department at 413-533-8477 or the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit 413-505-5993.