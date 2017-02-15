Arrest Warrant Issued for Suspect in Armed Home Invasion

Police have a warrant to arrest one of the suspects from an armed home invasion in Methuen, Massachusetts.

Methuen police are on the hunt for Edgardo X Colon, 19, on charges of home invasion, intimidation of a witness & possession of a Class D substance with intent to distribute.

Three masked men forced their way into an apartment on 14 Kirk Street just after 9 p.m. on Saturday. The suspects said they were looking for a man who they believed live in the apartment.

Police say they forced their way inside when they learned he wasn't home.

The men allegedly held a gun to the victim's head and demanded to be taken to the resident's bedroom. The suspects ransacked the room and fled the scene in a grey car similar to a Kia Soul with cash and other items.

Police are still looking for the other two suspects, who are believed to be males about 6-feet tall. Each of the suspects was wearing a winter coat during the home invasion.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Methuen Police Department.