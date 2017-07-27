Police Seek Suspects in Armed Robbery at Worcester Market | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Police Seek Suspects in Armed Robbery at Worcester Market

By Rob Michaelson

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Police Seek Suspects in Armed Robbery at Worcester Market

    Police are looking for two suspects involved in a violent armed robbery in Worcester, Massachusetts on Wednesday.

    Police say two men entered the People’s Market at 59 Providence Street at 8:08 p.m. One of the suspects walked behind the counter, pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money,

    The clerk was struck on the side of the head and pushed to the ground after opening the register drawer. The suspect fled with the money while the second suspect remained at the entrance as a lookout.

    Both suspects were seen running south on Providence Street.

    The first suspect was described as a black male, medium build, approximately 5’8”, wearing a hooded sweatshirt, and black pants. The second suspect was described as either a black or Hispanic male, slim build, possibly late teens, wearing a sweater, and dark sweatpants.

    The clerk was treated at the scene and refused transport to the hospital for additional care.

    Police are continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone with information can send an anonymous text to 274637 TIPWPD or send an anonymous web based message at worcesterma.gov/police. Tips can also be called in to the Worcester Police Detective Bureau at (508) 799-8651.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 35 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices