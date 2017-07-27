Police Seek Suspects in Armed Robbery at Worcester Market

Police are looking for two suspects involved in a violent armed robbery in Worcester, Massachusetts on Wednesday.

Police say two men entered the People’s Market at 59 Providence Street at 8:08 p.m. One of the suspects walked behind the counter, pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money,

The clerk was struck on the side of the head and pushed to the ground after opening the register drawer. The suspect fled with the money while the second suspect remained at the entrance as a lookout.

Both suspects were seen running south on Providence Street.

The first suspect was described as a black male, medium build, approximately 5’8”, wearing a hooded sweatshirt, and black pants. The second suspect was described as either a black or Hispanic male, slim build, possibly late teens, wearing a sweater, and dark sweatpants.

The clerk was treated at the scene and refused transport to the hospital for additional care.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone with information can send an anonymous text to 274637 TIPWPD or send an anonymous web based message at worcesterma.gov/police. Tips can also be called in to the Worcester Police Detective Bureau at (508) 799-8651.