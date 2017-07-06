Background: Rhode Island State Police at the scene of a fatal hit-and-run in Exeter; Inset: Sarah Balmforth, who was hit and killed in the crash

State police are looking for the vehicle involved in a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run crash in Exeter, Rhode Island, earlier this week.

The victim, Sarah Balmforth, 27, of Exeter, was hit on South Road sometime between 9 p.m. on Monday, July 3, and 6 a.m. on Tuesday, July 4, according to police.

Police are looking for a late-model Jeep Wrangler between the years of 1997 and 2006 in connection with the incident. It should have front passenger-side damage, specifically missing or damaged light fixtures.

Anyone with information should contact Lieutenant Robert A. Creamer at 401-444-1046.