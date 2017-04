Andover police seized approximately 207 grams of heroin from a suspect on Thursday.

Police in Andover, Massachusetts, seized more than 200 grams of heroin and arrested a man on drug trafficking charges on Thursday.

Osvaldo Mota, 20, of Randolph, was arrested and charged with trafficking and distributing heroin around 11:40 a.m. after police conducting surveillance in the River Road area observed what they believed to be a drug transaction taking place.

A subsequent investigation resulted in the seizure of approximately 207 grams of heroin.