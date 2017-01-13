Police seized 36 animals from a farm in New Hampshire this week following an animal cruelty complaint.

New Hampshire State Police executed a search warrant on Tuesday at Backwoods Farm in Rumney with assistance from the New Hampshire Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

The animals seized included seven goats, three sheep, five ducks, 14 chickens, one guinea hen, two pot-bellied pigs, two turkeys and two geese. The animals appeared to be suffering from various health conditions, and are waiting to be evaluated by a veterinarian.

The animals were surrendered at the scene, and the investigation is ongoing. No charges have been filed.

"The 36 animals that were brought in are now safe," said Lisa Dennison, executive director of the NHSPCA. "They are being cared for and will be evaluated by a farm animal veterinarian as soon as possible."

The NHSPCA said the cost of treating the animals will be expensive, and is asking for public donations to help cover those costs.

Anyone wishing to make a donation can go to www.nhspca.org or http://www.nhspca.org/sos-donation-for-victims-of-animal-cruelty/. Gifts can also be made by phone at 603-772-2921, x. 102 or by mail to New Hampshire SPCA, PO Box 196, Stratham, NH 03885.