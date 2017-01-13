Police Seize 51 Pot Plants Worth $100,000 From 'Sophisticated' Indoor Grow House | NECN
NBC_OTS_NECN
New Hampshire

New Hampshire

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Police Seize 51 Pot Plants Worth $100,000 From 'Sophisticated' Indoor Grow House

Christian Lydon, 47, is facing multiple drug charges

By Marc Fortier

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Sophisticated Marijuana Grow Operation Found in Portsmouth, New Hampshire Home

    Sophisticated Marijuana Grow Operation Found in Portsmouth, New Hampshire Home
    Portsmouth Police

    A New Hampshire man is facing multiple drug charges after police found a sophisticated marijuana growing operation in his home.

    Christian Lydon, 47, of Woodbury Avenue is charged with unlawful manufacture of a controlled drug and possession of a controlled drug. No court or bail information was immediately available.

    The month-long investigation that led to Lydon's arrest was initiated by a Portsmouth police detective who smelled the scent of marijuana in the air while on a routine patrol on Woodbury Avenue.

    After further investigation, police were able to determine that the source of the odor was an area home.

    During a search of the residence, a massive indoor marijuana grow operation was located in the basement, consisting of 51 marijuana plants valued at $100,000.

    All of the plants and drug manufacturing equipment were seized by police. 

    Published 27 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices