Maine Police Seize 5 Alligators From Man

These five small alligators were seized from an Augusta, Maine, resident on Tuesday

Maine game wardens seized five small alligators on Tuesday that were illegally being kept in Augusta.

Shortly after noon, game wardens responded to a call of a man in possession of alligators. Police found that Yifan Sun, 20, had the restricted species without proper permits.

Sun was issued a summons for importing or possessing wildlife without a permit.

The alligators were temporarily taken to the Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife regional office in Sidney, Maine, for care.

A spokesman for Maine game wardens said that possessing a restricted species poses a risk to public safety and can disrupt natural habitats.