Maine Police Seize 5 Alligators From Man | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Maine

Maine

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Maine Police Seize 5 Alligators From Man

The alligators were temporarily taken to the Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife regional office in Sidney, Maine for care

By Rob Michaelson

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Maine Game Warden
    These five small alligators were seized from an Augusta, Maine, resident on Tuesday

    Maine game wardens seized five small alligators on Tuesday that were illegally being kept in Augusta.

    Shortly after noon, game wardens responded to a call of a man in possession of alligators. Police found that Yifan Sun, 20, had the restricted species without proper permits.

    Sun was issued a summons for importing or possessing wildlife without a permit.

    The alligators were temporarily taken to the Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife regional office in Sidney, Maine, for care.

    A spokesman for Maine game wardens said that possessing a restricted species poses a risk to public safety and can disrupt natural habitats.

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices