'Troubling': Boston Police Seize Loaded Gun From 14-Year-Old

A 14-year-old boy is facing multiple charges after being found with a loaded 9mm handgun in Boston early Monday morning.

Boston police said officers were on a directed patrol on Ziegler Street in the city's Roxbury neighborhood around 1 a.m. when they saw a group loitering in a park and approached them.

Upon seeing the officers, several of the people who were gathered starting walking away, including one person who was walking in a way that led police to believe that he might be armed.

They stopped the individual, a 14-year-old boy from Roxbury, and began speaking with him.

Because he was acting unusually, keeping the right side of his body turned away from police, the officers conducted a pat frisk, finding a loaded 9mm Smith & Wesson M&P handgun that had been reported stolen out of Akron, Ohio.

The boy, whose name was not released, is now scheduled to appear in Boston Juvenile Court on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm, possession of a large capacity feeding device and receiving stolen property.

"This is unacceptable," Boston Police Commissioner William Evans said. "Just 11 days ago, my officers took a loaded gun off another 14-year-old in the same neighborhood.

"The fact that a 14-year-old feels the need to carry a gun and has easy access to it is troubling... 14-year-olds should be getting ready for back to school, not heading to court."