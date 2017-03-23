Police: Sex Offender Assaulted 12-Year-Old Boy

A registered sex offender in Vermont is accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old boy.

Paul Martell, 52, admitted to inappropriate sexual contact with the child, according to Burlington police. The victim says the abuse was ongoing and began late in 2016.

Martell is on the Vermont Sex Offender Registry after being convicted of two counts of sexual assault on a child in 2003.

The suspect is held on $25,000 bail at Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility. He is due in court Friday.

It was not immediately clear if Martell had an attorney.

Burlington police remind residents that more information is available at the VT Network Against Sexual and Domestic Violence. A statewide confidential hotline for victims or loved ones is also available at 1-800-489-7273.