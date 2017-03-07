Police Release Sketch of Suspect in Brockton, Massachusetts Rapes, Murders | NECN
Police Release Sketch of Suspect in Brockton, Massachusetts Rapes, Murders

Officials are set to release the sketch at a press conference at 10:30 a.m.

By Perry Russom and Tim Jones

    A new sketch of a suspect in two murders and three violent rapes in the Brockton, Massachusetts area was released on Tuesday morning.

    Officials said they will discuss the sketch at a press conference at 10:30 a.m. You can watch it live here.

    According to the Plymouth County district attorney’s office, the composite sketch was generated by DNA phenotyping and information compiled over the last two years in the investigation into three rapes and two murders.

    Officials said the victims were all known as prostitutes who were "picked up" by the person who raped or killed them.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 508-894-2584.

    More to come.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 3 minutes ago

