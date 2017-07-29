A Massachusetts woman was killed Friday night in a rollover crash in Concord, New Hampshire, according to state police.

Troopers responded to the crash on Interstate 89, just south of exit 2, at 8:44 p.m. after witnesses reported seeing a Ford Explorer traveling at a high rate of speed.

Authorities said the driver, Amanda Hadley, 38, of Rowley, Mass., attempted to maneuver around traffic and lost control — rolling over onto the highway and into the median.

Hadley, who was not wearing a seatbeat, was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other passengers were transported to Concord Hospital with minor injuries.

Police said it appears speed is the contributing factor in the crash. A toxicology test is also being administered.

Anyone with additional information regarding the crash contact New Hampshire State Police.