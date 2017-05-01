Police: Father, Daughter Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide

Two people are dead after an overnight standoff on Wilton Avenue in Norwalk, according to police. They said it's an apparent murder-suicide and authorities believe a 55-year-old father shot his 33-year-old daughter sometime yesterday or last night, then shot himself this morning.

Norwalk police were called to a home on Wilton Avenue at 12:32 a.m. Monday Melissa Wilkinson's coworkers found her dead, according to police.

They were concerned when she did not show up for work, so they went to the house and kicked in the door because they saw her lying on the floor, covered in blood, and found her dead, according to police.

They also saw a man sitting on a coach, holding a gun, and mumbling to himself, police said. Police identified him as 55-year-old Mark Wilkinson.

Police tried to speak with the man, but he refused. During the standoff, officers heard a gunshot and sent in a camera, which showed the man was dead.

Norwalk police Chief Tom Kulhawik said via Twitter that two people were dead in an apparent murder-suicide.

Neighbors were evacuated from their homes to a shelter at the fire department during the standoff. Around 7 a.m. police said residents could return home.

Police remain at the scene investigating.

Police will hold a news conference at 10 a.m. to provide more information.

This is a developing story. NBC Connecticut will provide updates as they come into the newsroom.