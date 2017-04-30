Both local and state police responded to an incident in Lewiston, Maine on Sunday morning, according to WCSH 6 Portland.

The scene is reportedly a standoff at a Motel 6 on Pleasant Street and has been going on for hours.

Although police have not released much information about this ongoing situation, the road in front of the motel is closed and officers have been spotted wearing protective gear.

Police are reportedly communicating via megaphone with an unidentified person or people inside the motel, whom they asked to pick up a telephone.

This is a developing story.