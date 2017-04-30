Police Standoff at Maine Motel | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Maine

Maine

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Police Standoff at Maine Motel

The scene is reportedly a standoff at a Motel 6 on Pleasant Street and has been going on for hours

By Alexandra Prim

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Both local and state police responded to an incident in Lewiston, Maine on Sunday morning, according to WCSH 6 Portland.

    The scene is reportedly a standoff at a Motel 6 on Pleasant Street and has been going on for hours.

    Although police have not released much information about this ongoing situation, the road in front of the motel is closed and officers have been spotted wearing protective gear.

    Police are reportedly communicating via megaphone with an unidentified person or people inside the motel, whom they asked to pick up a telephone.

    This is a developing story.

    Published 43 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices