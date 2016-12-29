Police: Teen Pizza Delivery Driver Stabbed, Robbed

Police in Providence are searching for suspects after a pizza delivery driver was stabbed and robbed at an apartment complex.

Police say the Pawtucket victim told officers the three suspects mugged him shortly after midnight Wednesday as he was walking down the stairs. The suspects reportedly punched and stabbed him in the back.

The victim says they made off with $21, which was all the cash he had on him at the time.

The 19-year-old was treated at Rhode Island Hospital. WJAR-TV reports that he's in stable condition.

Police are looking into whether there's surveillance video of the attack. No arrests have been made as of Wednesday.