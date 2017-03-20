Police: Teen Steals Badge, Impersonates Officer

A teenager has been arrested after allegedly stealing a police badge and impersonating an officer during a robbery in Chelsea, Massachusetts.

According to police, 18-year-old Jorge Beltran of Chelsea is believed to have broken into several cars, including a police officer's, over the weekend in Everett. Police say he stole a badge and a radio from the officer.

A resident of Chelsea reported Sunday evening that someone had showed a police badge and escorted him into the basement of a multifamily home, stealing the victim's phone and money.

Surveillance footage in the city showed Beltran and the victim walking together, according to police, who arrested Beltran Monday morning. Authorities recovered the badge, the radio and evidence police believe links Beltran to other car break-ins.

Beltran faces charges of impersonating an officer, kidnapping and robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department's tip line at 617-466-4880.