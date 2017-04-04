A violent carjacking, including the victim’s attempts to fight back, was caught on camera and now police in Massachusetts are searching for a suspect.

The man suspected in a violent gas station carjacking in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, last weekend has been arrested.

Tewksbury police said William Tighe, 32, of Starbird Avenue in Tewksbury, was taken into custody in Lowell on Tuesday with assistance from Lowell police and Massachusetts State Police. No additional details were immediately available.

The incident happened on Saturday night at the Circle K gas station on Andover Street in Tewksbury. Police released surveillance footage that captured the entire exchange. The video shows the man walking around the woman as she pumps her gas. He circles around both her and the car. When the woman turns away, the man gets into the driver's seat.

The woman fights back, taking the gasoline pump and completely dousing the man and the car. She then opens the door, continuing to fight, but he drives away, dragging her and nearly running her over in the process.

The car was later recovered in Lowell.

Tewksbury police quickly identified Tighe as the suspect, and issued a warrant for his arrest.

The victim, who was visiting the area from New Jersey, was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital and released.