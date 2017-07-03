While Massachusetts State Police continue to investigate, a cab driver says a mechanical issue caused him to crash into a crowd of fellow cab drivers, sending 10 of them to area hospitals.

A taxi crashed into a group of pedestrians Monday at Logan International Airport in East Boston, injuring 10 other cab drivers, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The cab hit the victims, who were in a sitting area by the airport's taxi pools on Porter Street at Tomahawk Drive.

State police said none of the injuries were believed to be life threatening. The most seriously injured was a 43-year-old Cambridge man who was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital in serious but stable condition.

The other 9 victims were also taken to Boston area hospitals for treatment. Two victims at Tufts Medical Center are said to be in good condition and two are in serious condition. One victim has been released.

Four victims were taken to Boston Medical Center where their exact conditions are unknown.

The driver, 56-year-old Lutant Clenord of Cambridge, is employed by Metro Cab. He remained on the scene and is cooperating with police.

Clenord tells NBC Boston it was an accident, and that there was some kind of mechanical problem with his car that caused it.

In 23 years of driving a cab, Clenord says he has never experienced anything like this. He says as he was pulling into the taxi pool, his car suddenly accelerated and the brake would not work, appearing to be stuck.

"When I see I’m going to hit something... I thought I’m going to die," Clenord recalled. "I can’t stop. More spinning."

Within seconds, he says he was speeding toward the building, unable to swerve before he crashed into the crowd in front of him.



State police said the cause of the crash is ongoing but it does not appear that the incident was deliberate.

Police said the investigation will determine if charges are warranted against Clenord.

"I tried to explain everything, what happened, not my fault, they have to find out what the problem was in the car," Clenord said.

