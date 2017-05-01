A Vermont man who is accused of killing two elderly sisters in a crash earlier this year is back behind bars after allegedly violating conditions of his release.

State police say Barre police noticed 32-year-old Shawn Duprey, who they knew was released from jail pending his trial on the condition he not drive or take drugs, driving on South Main Street Saturday morning.

Duprey was also allegedly found in possession of crack cocaine and heroin.

Authorities say Durpey caused a crash that killed 80-year-old twin sisters Theresa White and Verna Cote in February when he ran through a red light while rushing to get to a methadone clinic before it closed.

Duprey previously pleaded not guilty to grossly negligent operation of a motor vehicle with death resulting. He has now been charged with five counts of violating conditions of his release and one count each of crack cocaine and heroin possession.

It's unclear if he has an attorney.